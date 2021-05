Cleanup is continuing this morning in Walnut Grove. Mayor Brian Gomillion has confirmed “that there has been a complete power outage in Walnut Grove. Cleanup is resuming today.” Gomillion said the “process will be slow but we will get it done.” He went on to ask everyone to please be patient. Everything in Walnut Grove is closed today.

Continue to stay off the roads if at all possible. The good news is that no injuries have been reported.

Photo Courtesy of City of Walnut Grove