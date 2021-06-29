Wanted For Felony Aggravated Domestic Violence and House Burglary – Central Miss Crime Stoppers is Asking For Your Help

Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in reference to a neighboring county. Crime Stoppers is reporting that the “Madison County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating Bryen Jerome Gamble. Gamble is a 34 year old black male 5’7 170lbs. Gamble is wanted for felony Aggravated Domestic Violence and House Burglary. Anyone with the information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to $2500 reward.” If you have any information that could help this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online through the Web Tip Link on the homepage of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website, or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.p3tips.com