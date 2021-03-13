Wanted – Grand Larceny Felony Arrest Warrant

On 3-11-21, Narcotics Agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were on New Subdivision Rd attempting to locate Moses McLaurin to serve a felony arrest warrant for Grand Larceny. McLaurin fled on foot and was pursued by Narcotics Agents. Deputies deployed a K-9 to search the area for McLaurin. The track led back to front area of the Moses McLaurin’s residence. As a result of a search warrant executed for the property, a large amount of stolen property was located inside the residence and a shop adjacent to the residence. Items from multiple counties across the state were recovered and verified as stolen from those county’s law enforcement agencies. Some of the items have been verified as stolen from Rankin, Webster, Carroll, Madison, Montgomery, Hinds, and Smith county. At this time, it is believed that the estimated value of the stolen property is near $300,000 and it is expected to exceed that amount. We are still attempting to sort through the items and help get the property back to the rightful owners. Moses McLaurin is currently still wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office as well as other law enforcement agencies across the state of Mississippi. McLaurin is suspected of fabricating false titles to some of the equipment such as tractors, side by sides, trailers and so on. If anyone has recently purchased anything from Moses McLaurin, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward of $1000.00 to anyone that gives information that leads to the arrest of Moses Jerome McLaurin.