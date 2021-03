The 2021 Warrior Golf Classic has been announced. Registration is now open. According to ECCC officials “Individual player registration is $165 per person; $700 for four players and a hole sponsorship. Non-playing sponsorships include Food and Beverage and Holes for $200 each.” The event will be held at Dancing River Golf Club. All proceeds support the college’s scholarship fund. Online registration is available at www.eccc.edu/estore or call 601-635-6303.