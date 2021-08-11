Warrior Wednesday Orientation and Registration Today

East Central Community College will offer a Warrior Wednesday Orientation and Registration session today, on the Decatur campus. It is the final orientation session before fall 2021 day and evening classes begin on Monday, Aug. 16. Warrior Wednesday will be from 9 a.m. to 12p.m., beginning in the Vickers Fine Arts Center. New students can begin signing in for the session at 8:30 a.m.

In addition to registering for fall 2021 classes, those participating will receive information on financial aid, admissions, housing, student activities, and discipline and security. Following a tutorial on registering for classes using the college’s myEC portal, new students will move to their programs of study to be advised by faculty and register for fall classes. Following registration, students will tour campus and acquire their student IDs.

New students who have questions about their admissions status should contact the Office of Admissions at [email protected] or 601-635-6207. For more information about the Warrior Wednesday Orientation on Aug. 11, contact Dr. Randall Lee, vice president for student services, at 601-635-6204 or [email protected].