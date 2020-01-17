Warriors Drop Two to Bobcats at Decatur

The East Central Basketball teams were back in action tonight in Decatur hosting Jones College. The Lady Warriors and Lady Bobcats were first to square off on the hardwood and it was a very close battle throughout the game. The 11th ranked Bobcats squeezed out a two point advantage in the first quarter of play and the teams were tied 30 to 30 at halftime. In the second half, The Lady Bobcats got their two point lead back 52-50 and the Lady Bobcats would hold on to edge past the Lady Warriors by 4 points to win the game 72-68.

In the Men’s game, the Warriors took the first half leading the contest by 3 points over the Bobcats when the horn sounded, 34-31. The battle intensified in the second half of play with the Warriors extending their lead only to see the Bobcats chipping away at that lead late in the contest. The Warriors and Bobcats would take turns leading the game as time remaining wound down but the Bobcats would come away with a 4 point win, 80-76 over the Warriors.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Thursday night at 5:30 pm when the Warriors host Hinds Community College in Decatur.