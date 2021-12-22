Watch for Deer: Accident involving deer sends one to hospital

6:16 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, MS Highway Patrol, and Leake County Deputies were dispatched to an accident on Highway 25 near Pollard Road. A vehicle struck a deer, blocking one lane of the highway. Two people were reported to have been injured and at least one was transported to the hospital.

7:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 35 at Truelight Road in Walnut Grove. It was reported that an 18-wheeler struck a vehicle from behind.

10:22 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Highway 35 North near Pickens Circle regarding a disturbance in progress there.