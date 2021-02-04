Watch Out For Covid-19 Vaccination Fraud

The Scam Alert is on high again and this time it’s the concerning Covid-19. The Mississippi Insurance Department is warning you to watch out for vaccination fraud. Signs for potentially dangerous scams include the following –

1. You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.

2. You are asked to pay to put your name on a list to receive the vaccine or asked to pay to get early access to the vaccine.

3. You receive unsolicited emails, phone calls and text messages. Scammers may pretend to be vaccine centers or insurance companies to steal your information.

4. You are asked to visit a fake vaccine website. Scammers uses phony sites to steal your

information and money.

5. When in doubt about anything vaccine‐related, call your state or local health department.

If you have a COVID‐19 or insurance‐related question or complaint, call the MID Consumer Services

division at 601‐359‐2453 or email [email protected]