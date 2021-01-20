How You Can Schedule Covid-19 Vaccine Appointments!

Requests for the Covid-19 vaccine are continuing to overflow lines and overload websites. Mema is reminding us of three formats for scheduling an appointment for the vaccine. You can visit the UMC website, call the official hotline, or contact the MSDH online for drive through appointments and contacts for local health clinics. If you still can’t get through, stay encouraged. More vaccine is supposed to arrive soon and there is always a chance to get an appointment through someone elses cancellation. For contacts and links see below.

Three ways to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment:

Call 877-978-6453