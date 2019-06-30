Wayward Jones named Boswell Media’s 2019 Songwriter of the Year (video)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wayward Jones has been named the winner of the 2019 Boswell Media’s Songwriter of the Year contest.

Wayward Jones, made up of the duo Brian and Amanda Jones, was one of fifteen finalists to perform Saturday night at Jason’s Southern Table in downtown Kosciusko.

Contestants competed for a chance to have their song professionally recorded at the famous Wishbone Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL.

Wayward Jones won the 2019 Boswell Media Songwriter of the Year Competition with the song “Holding it Together.”

This was the second year Wayward Jones placed in the top three of the Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year finals. The duo finished in third place in the 2018 competition.

The Satellites from Kosciusko, MS finished in second place with the song “The Hard Way.”

Third place was split between Honeyboy & Boots of Starkville, MS and Keith Rice from Hickory, MS.

Muscle Shoals musician/historian and local “Shoals” icon, Johnny Belew served as a judge for the contest for the third year in a row.

“I’ve been a part of a number of events like this and Boswell Media’s is one of the best,” Belew said. “They do such a great job of promoting it and getting great songwriters and judges.”

Other judges include pop/country singer Charlie Ross and legendary country music producer Marty Gamblin.

Newly crowned 2019 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Wayward Jones will travel to Muscle Shoals to stay two nights at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, have their song professionally recorded at Wishbone Studios, and enjoy a tour of the famous Fame Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios.

“We are so excited about the partnership between Boswell Media, The Mississippi Songwriters, and Muscle Shoals. The 2019 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year event has been a huge success, and we are looking forward to an even bigger Mississippi Songwriter of the Year in 2020,” said Boswell Media’s Melissa Townsend.

Lakeland Music in Flowood, MS also provided prizes for winners this year. First place winners Wayward Jones won a Gretcsh Guitar. Second and third place winners won Lakeland Music gift certificates.

Pictured (L to R): Wayward Jones, The Satellites, Honeyboy & Boots, and Keith Rice