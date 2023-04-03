WCKK – Kicks96.7 named Radio Station of the Year

For the second time in three years, WCKK – Kicks96.7 has been named Radio Station of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.

The announcement was made Saturday night at the MAB Excellence in Broadcasting awards at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson.

“We are thrilled and honored that Kicks 96 is Mississippi’s Radio Station of the Year for the second time,” said Boswell Media General Manager Melissa Boswell Townsend. “We’ve got a great team that works tirelessly year round to serve the community and to provide the best local coverage of what’s happening in central Mississippi.”

The Radio Station of the Year award is given to the Mississippi radio station that demonstrates an overall excellence to broadcasting. Factors that are considered for the award are station management, operations, objectives, personnel, programming, promotions, community service, public affairs and station awards and notable recognition.

Additionally, BMO in the Morning won first place in Radio Morning Show and Host Brian BMO Montgomery was named Radio Personality of the Year. Randy Bell was named Mississippi’s best Radio News Anchor/Reporter.

In total, Boswell Media brought home 17 awards, eight of which were first place.

MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

First Place Awards

Other entries receiving honors