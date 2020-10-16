“We Are Leake County” Historic Calendars are Here

The 2021 Leake Historic Calendars are here. According to Leake Main Street Chamber Director Russell Baty, “We are Leake County official calendars are here and available. The Calendars feature historic photos from the last 70 years. Each month has a different photo to remind us of days gone by.” The calendars are $7.00 each and can be purchased throughout the community. Locations include The Eagles Nest, East Main Ole’ Market, Merle Norman/The Perfect Gift, First Financial Bank, The Bank of Walnut Grove, Flaunt, The Bakery and Cafe’, Walnut Grove Town Hall, Carthage City Hall, and The Main Street Chamber. For more information call 601-267-9231