Weather Alert – CEPA Power Restoration During COVID-19

POWER RESTORATION DURING COVID-19

Be weather aware. The majority of Central Electric Power Association’s service area is under watch for severe weather on Easter Sunday which could result in major power outages. Please know that we have restoration plans in place to keep power flowing. As a company that provides a critical service to the community, we have decades of experience preparing and responding to crises.

While restoring electric service in the aftermath of storms is a high priority, please keep in mind the safety of our employees and members is taken very seriously.

Our team is monitoring guidance from the CDC and taking careful precautions to keep our workforce safe. Our crews will be on standby and ready to respond. However, due to our present work restrictions, restoration of power outages could take longer. We will respond to all outages as quickly as possible and, as always, we appreciate the patience of our membership.

If you experience a power outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call 601-267-3043.