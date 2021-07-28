Home » Leake » Wednesday at The Neshoba County Fair

Wednesday at The Neshoba County Fair

Posted on

The Neshoba County Fair continues. Exhibit Hall opens at 8am. Cattle Showings start at 8am.The Neshoba Central High School Band will perform at 8 am and 1pm. Political Speaking on Founders Square starts at 9am. Horse racing is on the schedule today at 2pm.The Trace Adkins Show is live tonight at 8 pm. Additional events take place throughout the day. For more information see www.neshobacountyfair.org

For a complete Fair schedule including times click here – https://www.kicks96news.com/local/neshoba-county-fair-2021-schedule?

 

