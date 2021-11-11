Wednesday – Several MVAs for Leake County

4:50 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Wiggins Loop Road. No injuries were reported.

5:26 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Barnes Volunteers were dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 35 North near Big Springs Road. At least one person was injured and transported to the hospital.

10:43 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting an accident where a vehicle struck a deer on Highway 429 near Pleasant Grove Road. No injuries were reported.