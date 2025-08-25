Week 1 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, August 28:
Southwest at Holmes CC
- Radio: Breezy 103.7
- Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com
- Pre-game: 6:30 pm
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Cliff Barker
Friday, August 29
Kosciusko at Neshoba Central
- Radio: Breezy 103.7 (WLIN)
- Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 103 mobile app
- Video Stream: Boswell Media Sports – Kosciusko YouTube Channel
- Pre-Game: 6:20 pm
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Jeremy Tillman
Simpson Academy at Leake Academy
- Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin98news.com,or Cruisin’ 98 mobile app
- Video Stream: Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel
- Pre-game: 6:15 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Phillip Palmertree
- Color Commentary: Cooper Sanders
**Pregame times are approximate.