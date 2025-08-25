Big Deals!
Week 1 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Week 1 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, August 28:

Southwest at Holmes CC

  •  Radio: Breezy 103.7
  • Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com
  • Pre-game: 6:30 pm
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Cliff Barker    

Friday, August 29

Kosciusko at Neshoba Central

Simpson Academy at Leake Academy

**Pregame times are approximate.

