Week 4: ECCC Warriors At Southwest Bears

The ECCC Warriors traveled to Southwest to play the Bears in their fourth game of the 2021-2022 season. The Bears received the opening kickoff but could not do anything against the Warrior defense. The Warriors then got their chance to see what they could do but they could not get off the blocks either. Just before the second quarter was over, Larry Wilson caught a forty-eight yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Warriors at the end of the first quarter. Later on, the Bears threw a few interceptions and gave the Warriors excellent field position. The Warriors could not connect with anymore points on the board before the half. At the half, EC Warriors led the Southwest Bears 7-0. The Bears came out of the locker room to crank things up a notch to make it 7-6 when they connected on a deep pass. Later, the Bears connected with another pass in the end zone to make it 13-7. The Warriors went on with a 72 yard touchdown pass to Booth to retake the lead 14-13. In the second half, the Warriors kept on fighting and would not give up until it was over. The Bears lined up to kick a field goal late in the fourth quarter and it was blocked by the Warrior defense. East Central took the blocked field goal down the field for six to make the score 21-13. The final score was 21-13. Warriors improve to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the district.

Join us on Cruisin 98 next week as the Warriors play at home against Pearl River. Pregame starts at 6:30 pm. Kickoff is at 7 pm.