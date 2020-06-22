Weekly DMV Schedule Changes Effective Immediately!

The weekly DMV schedule has been modified. The Department of Public Safety has announced an updated weekly schedule. Wednesdays will now be designated specifically for firearm permits, security guard permits, renewals, duplicate transactions, for driver licenses and identification cards. Also, any customer 65 or older will have exclusive service on Wednesday between 8:00am-10:00am.

Temperature checks will be administered to each customer before entering service locations. Social distancing guidelines are still in effect.