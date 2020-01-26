Weight Restriction Modified on SR 395 Bridge in Neshoba County

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recently performed a bridge repair on SR 395 just south of the Winston County line in Neshoba County. MDOT’s Bridge Division performed an inspection on the bridge to document the repairs made.

Using information collected during the inspection, the bridge was analyzed to determine the safe load carrying capacity. As a result of the repairs, some structural capacity has been restored.

Therefore, the posted weight restriction to Bridge No. 2.6 on SR 395 in Neshoba County (just south of the Winston County line) has been modified to 27 tons for H Trucks.

“This modified load restriction will keep the bridge safe and passable,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Engineer. “It also further demonstrates the importance of having experienced inspectors and engineers keeping Mississippi roadways and bridges safe.”

Signs are in place to alert motorists of the load restriction. For more information about posted bridges, visit https://bit.ly/2N8GT6v.