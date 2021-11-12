What Happened With That Police Chase

PHOTO: Madison County booking photo

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss.–The high speed police chase that went through Holmes County Wednesday night, got as fast as 130 mph, say police.

It started in Madison County when police pulled over a Maserati and a K-9 smelled drugs. The driver sped off on I-55, heading north.

That took him through our area. Winona cops used spike strips and that busted a tire. He kept going on a rim until he gave up at the Grenada exit.

WLBT reports he is Desmond McKinney, of Memphis. In addition to a marijuana possession charge, McKinney is facing charges of fleeing police and being a felon with a concealed weapon.