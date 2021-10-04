What Happens With Mississippi’s Abortion Law and Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, Miss.–A pro-abortion rally was held on the side of the interstate in Jackson this weekend, with a pro-life protest on the other side of the interstate. The people who are for abortion rights said they are concerned that Roe v. Wade, the principle that protects a right to an abortion, could be overturned soon.

Mississippi’s abortion law goes before the Supreme Court of the United States Dec. 1. A decision is expected some time next year.

The case was brought by the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which operates the state’s only clinic where abortions are performed legally.

Mississippi’s law band abortions after 15 weeks, and is called the Gestational Age Act. In Texas, a similar law was upheld partly by the court. That law bans most abortions after six weeks, with no exceptions for incest or rape.

“The lives that will be touched, the babies that will be saved, the mothers that will get the chance to really redirect their lives. And they have all these opportunities that they didn’t have 50 years ago,” said Miss. Attorney Gen. Lynn Fitch, on EWTB’s Pro-Life Weekly, last week.

“Fifty years ago, professional women, they really wanted you to make a choice. Now you don’t have to. Now you have the opportunity to be whatever you want to be. You have the option in life to really achieve your dream and goals, and you can have those beautiful children as well.”

Some of the protesters at the pro-abortion rally this weekend believe that overturning Roe v. Wade would limit their choices by taking the abortion option away.

The U.S. House passed a measure along party lines two weeks ago that would make abortion law, not just a Supreme Court protection. Republican Congressman Michael Guest voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act. Congressman Bennie Thompson voted in favor of it.

That bill was not expected to survive the U.S. Senate.