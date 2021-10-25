When You Could See the Carthage Coliseum Renovations

CARTHAGE, Miss.–The first two phases of the renovations of the Carthage Coliseum are complete, said Mayor Maryann Vivians, in an update on Facebook. You will be able to see what they’ve done inside, with an open house Nov. 5, she said.

“The first two phases of the coliseum is over and we thank God for the money and the grants that we’ve received,” said the mayor.

LISTEN: Mayor Vivians on Coliseum renovations

She said the open house will be 8 to 10 p.m.

“And, we’re not finished,” she said. “We’ll try to get more money to do the outside and other parts of the coliseum.”

Vivians expressed appreciation for everyone who has had a part in the renovations thus far.

Vivians added that a wildlife extravaganza will be held there Nov. 9, so the facility will be in use while the city tries to find more money for additional renovations.