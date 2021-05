Who is stealing catalytic converters? The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Dept. and Crime Stoppers want to know. “Recently businesses around Philadelphia have been hit by thieves, who are stealing catalytic converters. They are sliding under vehicles and using a cutting tool (similar to the one in the photo) to remove this part of the exhaust system. Street values range from $75-$250 each.” If you have any information about these thefts, please call 1-855-485-8477 (TIPS) or 601-656-1414.