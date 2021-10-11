Why Gas Prices Are Still Going Up

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Gas prices keep going up. The state average is $2.89 per gallon, while $3.26 is the national average. Gasbuddy’s Patrick DeHaan says the US is in an energy crunch.

Some people are blaming the Biden administration for not increasing oil production in this country.

Gasbuddy says problem right now is that oil prices are going up, now past $80 a barrel and that means you will pay more.

Just 8 states have average #gasprices still under $3/gal:

OK $2.88

MS $2.89

TX $2.89

AR $2.91

LA $2.97

KS $2.98

AL $2.98

MO $2.99 — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) October 11, 2021

“Last week saw oil prices advance to their highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level. The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July,” said De Haan,

“The OPEC decision caused an immediate reaction in oil prices, and amidst what is turning into a global energy crunch, motorists are now spending over $400 million more on gasoline every single day than they were just a year ago. The problems continue to relate to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic. If Americans can’t slow their appetite for fuels, we’ve got no place for prices to go but up.”

Stations in Carthage were reporting prices in the $2.90s Monday morning. Some stations in Philadelphia had it in the $2.80s, but most were selling it in the $2.90s. It was still around three bucks per gallon on the interstate in Pickens.