NEWTON, Miss.–The Newton School District may be considering adding metal detectors.

You may remember the shooting of Tylin Parker in September. He’s just six years old and had his femur shattered when another student brought a gun to school and police say accidentally shot Parker.

Our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11 report the district at least discussed metal detectors and other security measures in a work session last week.

No comment has been received from the school board.