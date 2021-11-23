Why You’re Being Advised to Shop Around for Gas

CARTHAGE, Miss.–It’s another COVID Thanksgiving. But, that does come with a little bit of an upside. Gas prices may go down some before you travel. The experts say it has to do with the strategic release of crude oil reserves into the market and rising COVID cases in the U.S. and around the world.

“Some countries are reacting by restricting travel and that is going to have a negative impact on oil demand,” said Gasbuddy’s Patrick DeHaan

He has a piece of advice: Shop around.

“Especially if you’re crossing state lines, beware of those falling prices. And, if you can’t find it cheap, look around a little bit,” he said.

Mississippi’s average for a gallon of regular is at $3.03 per gallon. But, at least one station in Philly already has it for under three bucks and it’s come down a little out on the interstate at Pickens.