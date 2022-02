First Baptist Church of Carthage is holding their Wild Game Supper today at 6 pm. It will be in the Family Life Center. All meat and sides will be provided, just bring your favorite dessert. The guest speaker for this event will be Condy “Kennie” Price. Prince was born and raised in Rankin county and was with MS Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks for 26 years. The Wild Game Supper is free to all who wish to attend.