Wind Advisory Issued

A wind advisory has been issued. According to the National Weather Service In Jackson, the advisory is in effect until 7pm tomorrow for many counties across the state including our region. Winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 35 to 45 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Please note this is in addition to any other severe expected.

Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Smith; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo