Winds Today with Storms Still Possible

The first wave of thunderstorms to move into Mississippi overnight fizzled out.  But a secondary line of storms is now pushing to the east and there’s still a chance of some severe weather.  The National Weather Service says, with the line moving more slowly than forecast, the eastern part of Mississippi could have a chance to heat up some before the storms arrive this morning, possibly helping to intensify the storms.  Most of the state is under a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging thunderstorm winds and possible tornadoes this morning.  But non-thunderstorm winds could cause problems too, both ahead of the storms and behind the front.   There’s a high wind warning posted as far east as Holmes and Carroll counties with wind gusts up to 55 miles an hour possible this morning.  A wind advisory is in effect for the entire state this afternoon with gusts up to 40 miles an hour possible.

 

