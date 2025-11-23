Winners Announced for Operation Boot Scoot and How You Can Sleigh the Holiday with Vaiden Farms and Kicks 96!

(Brian Montgomery) The “Hunt” for more winners with your official “Hunting Headquarters” Vaiden Farm Supply on Hwy 35 in Vaiden concluded with November’s “Operation Boot Scoot” where over 300 people registered to win a brand-new pair of boots for one lucky lady and a fortunate fella. Congratulations to LaWanda Winters of Kosciusko, and Jamie Martin of Carthage. They can now check out Vaiden Farm Supply’s 100 foot long and 10 1/2 high boot wall and select any pair of boots they want. Now what could be instore for the Final Month of Hunting you ask? How about this Christmas, you don’t just celebrate the holiday, but “Sleigh the Holidays” with a $200 Shopping Spree for one little boy and girl.

To register your son or daughter simply text the word “SLEIGH” to 601-389-1967 with your first and last name along with your child’s first name! Your child may even get a phone call from Santa’s favorite helper B-MO and they could be on the air. For information, check out the Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning podcast (which is available to your right if you’re on your desk or laptop or scroll to the bottom of the story to hear it. You can also press here to hear it, or any previous episode. Have a great weekend and we’ll see you on Monday.