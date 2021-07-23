Home » Local » Winston County Farmer’s Market Today

Winston County Farmer’s Market Today

The Winston County Farmer’s Market is open today. The market features farm to table fare from the county and beyond, showcasing local farmers.  It runs from 3:30-5:00pm and is located at the Louisville coliseum. There is no fee to become a vendor. To become a vendor or for more information, contact Jean Harper at 662-312-8004 or Janice Hopkins at 662-705-2019.

Louisville Coliseum – 245 Ivy Avenue in Louisville – See Map on Link Below

https://www.loc8nearme.com/mississippi/louisville/louisville-coliseum/6207174/

3:30-5:00pm Fridays

