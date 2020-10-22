Winston: Free Covid-19 Testing for Teachers, School Staff, Nurses, and Childcare Facility Workers Today

Free Covid-19 testing is available in Winston County today. Testing is expanded from teachers, staff, administrators to include nurses, and childcare facility workers on these specific days.

Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the Mississippi Department of Health website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments. Below see additional location information for the Winston County Health Department.

Winston County Health Dept

95 Vance Street

Louisville, MS 39339

Map Phone: 662-773-8087