Winter Advisory Remains In Effect, Pay Attention To Roads and Bridges This Morning

A winter advisory remains in effect in our region until mid morning. According to the National Weather service “there could be light freezing rain and light freezing drizzle across the area early morning hours that will likely produce a glaze, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect until 10:00AM CST by NWS Jackson Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Clay; Hinds; Holmes; Leake; Madison; Montgomery; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Warren; Webster; Yazoo. Winston and Neshoba are now included.

The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by visiting and signing up at mdottraffic.com