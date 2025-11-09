Winter Fire Safety: Tips to Keep Your Home Safe as Temperatures Drop

As temperatures are expected to drop in Mississippi, heating sources like space heaters and fireplaces can become fire hazards.
We want to ensure you stay informed and take the necessary precautions to keep your home safe and prevent a potential house fire.
Here are some winter fire safety tips we’ve gathered.
Space Heater Safety
- Keep heaters 3 feet from flammable items.
- Turn them off when sleeping or leaving the room.
- Plug directly into an outlet, not an extension cord.
- Use models with automatic shutoff.
Fireplace & Wood Stove Safety
- Have chimneys cleaned annually.
- Use a screen or glass door.
- Fully cool ashes before disposing of them in a metal container.
Furnace & Heating System Maintenance
- Schedule annual inspections.
- Replace filters regularly.
- Keep flammable materials away.
Alternative Heating Sources
- Use kerosene heaters in ventilated areas.
- Turn off electric blankets before sleeping.
- Never use ovens or stoves for heating.
Smoke Alarms & Carbon Monoxide Detectors
- Install alarms in key areas.
- Test your alarms monthly and replace batteries yearly.
- Keep fire extinguishers accessible.
Fire Escape Plan
- Practice fire drills.
- Have two exits per room.
- Set a family meeting place outside.
If Your Home is On Fire (From ACFD Chief, Tim Cox)
- Do not try to extinguish it yourself. Fires double in size every 90 seconds. Get out and call 911.
- Smoke inhalation can quickly overcome even the healthiest people. The air quality is better the lower you are to the ground. If you cannot see your feet, get down a couple of feet from the floor and get out of the house.
- Once everyone is out of the home, close the door behind you. This will slow the fire and give firefighters a better chance of saving the home.
- Never go back inside a building that is on fire for any reason.