Winter Weather Advisory Until 10:00 AM Saturday Morning In Our Region

A winter advisory is in effect in our region. According to the National Weather service “there could be light freezing rain and light freezing drizzle across the area this evening and into the early morning hours will likely produce a glaze, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 9:06PM CST until February 13 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Jackson Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Clay; Hinds; Holmes; Leake; Madison; Montgomery; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Warren; Webster; Yazoo. Winston and Neshoba are now included.

The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by visiting mdottraffic.com