With Online Scams Continuing, BBB Suggests Shopping Locally

With Christmas only a week and a half away, some Mississippians who’ve been gift shopping online are getting panicky. They’re finding out they’ve been dealing with fake websites. John O’Hara with the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi says those who paid with credit cards may be able to get their money back but will need to make sure they’re dealing with legitimate online retailers next time. Or, O’Hara says, shop local. The BBB says it has a lot of accredited small businesses in the Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia areas who would appreciate the patronage as they continue recovering from the impact of the COVID pandemic.