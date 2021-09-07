Woman Missing East of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–When Miss Molly Ruth Netherland was last seen sitting on her front porch in Kemper County, Thursday, she was talking about going to Pascagoula to get some papers. Then, she left, apparently.

Netherland has dementia and lived in Pascagoula 15 years ago.

“The dog indicated that Mrs. Molly left her residence and came up the road. Turned right on Old Jackson Rd. and went down to Highway 495 and turned south. That’s based on the dogs,” Sheriff James Moore told our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11.

The searches have included drones, dogs and all other available means.

Her sister asks that anyone with information or who may have seen her, call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Dept. at 601-743-2295, or 911.