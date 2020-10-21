ECCC- Woods & Whites Doubles Tournament Fundraiser This Weekend

The East Central Community College tennis program is hosting its fourth Woods & Whites Doubles Tournament this Saturday. The event will be at the Tennis Complex on the ECCC campus in Decatur. The Woods & Whites event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $30 per player and is payable at the event. Pre-registration is recommended. All proceeds support the ECCC men’s and women’s tennis programs and facilities.

Woods & Whites is a fun, social doubles tournament played like Wimbledon in the old days. Players must wear white clothing (minimum white shirt or T-shirt) and hit with wood racquets. White tennis balls will also be used. Wood racquets will be provided if needed.

The doubles tournament will be a round robin format with four-game pro sets and old school nine-point tie breaks. Those without doubles partners will be paired with other players.

Pre-registration is recommended. To register for the tournament, contact ECCC Head Tennis Coach Jay Pacelli at [email protected] or 601-635-6284. You also can register online at www.eccc.edu/woods-and-whites-registration. pr)