Woodstock Furniture’s Brent Bolden teaming up with B-MO in the MO’rning! (Audio)

(Brian Montgomery) Woodstock Furniture’s General Manager Brent Bolden is a busy man, overseeing three of Woodstock Furniture’s locations, but makes the time to join Brian and Breck three times a week on B-MO in the MO’rning and discuss sales, promotional items, sports and giveaways but today Brent had something really big to discuss.

Woodstock Furniture, along with Philadelphia Gun and Pawn in Philadelphia, and Mark V, Honey’s Place and Square Floral on the Square in Kosciusko are on the Kicks 96 “Parton Party Tour Stop”. You can join B-MO this Tuesday and Friday from 4pm to 6pm. (Philadelphia Gun & Pawn on Thursday from 4pm to 6pm, and we’ll be in Kosciusko on the Square on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm) stop by and register for a pair of tickets for the 3pm Dolly Parton show at The Ellis Theatre on Saturday August 26th, as well as a pair for the Parton Party to be held outside with tents, food trucks and the giant Dollytron and watch both shows.

On top of our big promotion, Woodstock Furniture has upped the ante by adding tickets to the show and Parton Party passes as well. Stop by and register with no purchase necessary. Woodstock Furniture is family owned and operated and has three locations but their connection with Philadelphia runs deep and they couldn’t wait to be a part of this huge promotion and continue their involvement with the community.

