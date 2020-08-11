The work search waiver has expired. According to the MDES the temporary waiver expired on August 8, 2020. All individuals currently receiving unemployment benefits are required to report work search information during the weekly certification process. Below is a list of work search requirements.
1) You must be registered to work with MDES Employment Services- https://wings.mdes.ms.gov/wings/
2) You must contact three employers each week to apply for full-time work hours (35 hours or more) One of these must include an actual application for employment.
For more information, please visit https://mdes.ms.gov/worksearch