Wreck Between Eighteen Wheeler and Camaro on 16 West

On Monday at 7:25am, there was a wreck reported on Hwy 16 West involving an eighteen wheeler and a Camaro.  First officer on the scene advised that there was no entrapment, but wanted EMS on scene.  One person was transported to Baptist Leake.

At 11:34am, there was a report of a mule walking in the road on Hwy 35 near Estes Mill Road.  The subject was quickly detained.

At 2:58pm, a person on Live Oak Road called deputies saying her teenage brother was threatening her and that she was barricading herself into the house.

