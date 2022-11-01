HomeLocalYou Can Design Mississippi’s Next Car Tag

You Can Design Mississippi’s Next Car Tag

by

Got some ideas on what the new standard car tag in Mississippi should look like?  The state is now accepting design submissions and you have until the end of the month to email yours to the Department of Revenue.   Governor Reeves says the process is being opened up “to take in inspiration from across Mississippi.”  And the submissions need to be sent to  licenseplatedesign@dor.ms. gov.  If your design is chosen, you won’t be paid anything and you’ll have to give up all rights to the design.  But you’ll have the satisfaction of driving around knowing that you came with the tag that’s on the back of thousands of vehicles across Mississippi.   The current tag featuring the state seal has been around since January of 2019.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Saturday – Car Vs Motorcycle On Hwy 429

Woman Hit by Car in Carthage

AAA: Mississippi’s Gas Prices Are the Cheapest

Summer Ranks Among Mississippi’s Hottest

Saturday – Two Car MVA On Hwy 16 E

Car Fire, Multiple Crashes, and More in Leake Today