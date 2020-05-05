You must file weekly. According to the Dept. Of Employment Security, individuals must continue to file a weekly certification in order to maintain eligibility for payments. The certification must be filed online at mdes.ms.gov or via the MDES mobile app, 2FileUI. The UI Online System and mobile app are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can download the 2FileUI app here: https://mdes.ms.gov/2fileui

For more information, visit https://mdes.ms.gov/unemployment-claims/covid19/