Young Cites Health Problems in Dropping Out of SOS Race

Michael Watson may have no competition now in his bid for a second term as Mississippi’s Secretary of State. Or he could be facing a new challenger. Democratic nominee Shuwaski Young says he’s dropping out of the race for health reasons. Young, who spent part of his youth in Philadelphia, was unopposed in the Democratic primary three weeks ago. He announced Sunday that he recently suffered a hypertensive crisis, which is a sudden, severe increase in blood pressure. It can lead to a heart attack, stroke or other life-threatening problem. Young says he initially had hoped to continue with the campaign but has decided he can’t take that risk. With his decision to drop out, the Democratic party will have the option of naming another candidate to replace him on the ballot.