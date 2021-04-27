Young Man Missing In Leake County

Chavez Glenn is missing. He is a 19 year old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. Approximately 5’6″ tall and weighing about 165lbs, identifying markers for him are honey brown eye contacts as well as a heaven’s gate and dove tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen leaving a relative’s residence on foot at Smith Road in Leake County on Friday, April 23rd at 10pm. His Mother says “it is not like him to not come home.” If you have any information please call the Leake County Sheriff’s Office at 601-267-7361