How Zeta Could Effect Central Mississippi

Central Mississippi is expected to miss the greatest impact of Zeta. However, according to Leake Mema Director Tommy Malone, “we could still see some wind gust of possibly 30-40 mph. Rainfall amounts are expected to be 1’-2’ range, possibly heavier amounts in some areas. As with any system that produces sustained winds or gusts, there is always the possibility of power outages. Main thing to keep in mind is to use caution when driving and be alert for any debris, tree limbs, trees, and utility lines that may be on the roadways, especially after dark.” Rain in Central Mississippi is expected to taper of by morning.

We will keep you updated with the latest.