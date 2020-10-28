Zeta Moving Toward Gulf Coast

Louisiana is bracing for what is expected to be its third hurricane strike this year. Zeta is the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season. Landfall is expected south of New Orleans on Wednesday evening. The city has been housing evacuees from earlier storms that hit the state and many of the evacuees are on edge. New Orleans officials are working to make sure there is enough electricity to run the city’s aging drainage pumps after a generating turbine recently broke down. Officials noted that Zeta is expected to be a relatively fast-moving storm, possibly mitigating the flood threat. By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA undefined)AP)

Mema Director Greg Michel said in a statement that Zeta could possible make landfall on the coast of Mississippi near Harrison county. There could tropical storm force winds, heavy rain and wind gust. Zeta is expected to make landfall around 7 or 8pm.

Central Mississippi can expect significant drop in temperature with rain throughout the day today into night time.