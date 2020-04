Accomplished guitarist Drew Townsend from Kosciusko was on the Main Event this Morning. Drew has opened The Guitar Academy and is now teaching to everyone, no matter where you live, from beginners on up. With the COVID-19 issues going on, Drew can now teach you from the comfort of your home with live online lessons. Click the link to listen to the Dude chat with Drew. [email protected]

