Olivia Adams, Miss Neshoba County Fair dropped by the station this morning on the Main Event, brought to you by Pearl River Resort. She talked to LOLLYDUDE about getting ready for Miss Mississippi and how being Miss Neshoba County Fair has changed her life. Click to listen to the full interview. Follow Olivia all the way to her next Crown on Kicks96 and right here on Kicks96news.com.

