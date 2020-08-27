PHOTOS: KICKS96 And MG And Company Spread a Little Kindness

Stephanie Hemphill of Louisville sent a text last week and entered our Spread a Little Kindness Contest. She wanted to send a little happiness to her friend Audrey Richardson. Her name was drawn and yesterday Stephanie handed Audrey a bouquet of joy from MG and Company. There will be another drawing tomorrow afternoon with Catfish Hunter. Text your name, where you are from, and who you would like to spread a little kindness to. The number is 601-389-1967. Save it in your phone. More ways to win are coming!